Public Health

Environmental Conditions Linked to Health Outcomes for WTC Responders

Association noted for a decile incremental increase in overall exposure-mixture with increased frailty and PTSD scores
World Trade Center
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Terrorism
PTSD
Neighborhood
Frailty
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