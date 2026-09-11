Environmental Conditions Linked to Health Outcomes for WTC Responders

FRIDAY, Sept. 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Pollution, temperature, and Green View Index are associated with increased frailty and posttraumatic stress disorder scores among general responders of the World Trade Center Health Program, according to a study published online Sept. 11 in Nature Communications.Helena Krasnov, Ph.D., from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, and colleagues note that general responders of the World Trade Center Health Program were uniquely exposed to chemical toxicants and extreme psychological stress during the 2001 terrorist attack and experience unusually prevalent health outcomes. The researchers examined whether these conditions are linked to later-life urban environment exposures among 18,734 responders. Associations were assessed with annual fine particulate matter, temperature, and Green View Index.The researchers observed an association for a decile incremental increase in the overall exposure-mixture with increased frailty and posttraumatic stress disorder scores (0.56 and 0.31 percent, respectively). Among responders with higher World Trade Center exposures, effects were more pronounced, suggesting increased vulnerability."Twenty-five years after 9/11, we are still learning about the factors that influence the health of those who responded to the attacks," Krasnov said in a statement. "Our findings suggest that everyday exposures, including heat, air pollution, and access to green space, may contribute to responders' long-term physical and psychological well-being. Understanding these factors could help identify new opportunities to support healthy aging in this population."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter