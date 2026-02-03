Long Pauses in CDC Surveillance Databases May Compromise Public Health Decision-Making

TUESDAY, Feb. 3, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Long pauses in surveillance databases may compromise evidence for decision-making and policies, according to a medicine and public issues article published online Jan. 27 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.Jeremy W. Jacobs, M.D., from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and colleagues audited the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public data catalog to identify paused databases that had previously been updated at least monthly.Eighty-two of the 1,359 catalog records examined on Oct. 28, 2025, were previously updated at least monthly; their status was classified as either current or paused (44 [54 percent] and 38 [46 percent] databases, respectively) based on each database's stated periodicity and allowing for an additional 30-day grace period. The authors found that 34 and four (89 and 11 percent, respectively) of the paused databases had no data entries dated within six months of the date of analysis and had paused more recently. Overall, 33 of the paused databases were vaccination-related topics compared with none of the current databases. Of the five paused databases on other topics, four and one addressed respiratory disease and public health, respectively. The persistence of pauses was examined as of Dec. 2, 2025; only one paused database had been updated. The authors recommend that minimal transparency standards should be adopted by federal databases, including displaying the current update status, with a rationale if paused, and next expected update, with criteria for resumption."The erosion of federal health surveillance poses risks for clinical practice and public health decision-making," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)Editorial (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter