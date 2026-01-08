Physical Design of Critical Care Units Influences Nursing Culture

THURSDAY, Jan. 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The physical design of a critical care unit may influence nursing culture, including break-taking behavior, according to a study published online Jan. 1 in the American Journal of Critical Care.Yolanda Keys, Ph.D., R.N., from the Center for Health Design in Corpus Christi, Texas, and colleagues examined the relationship between critical care unit layouts and nurses' perceptions of teamwork, breaks, unit layout, and visibility. The analysis included survey results from 96 nurses nationally.The researchers found a statistically significant relationship between nurses' perceptions of teamwork and the likelihood of taking both meal breaks and nonmeal breaks. There was no correlation between unit layout and teamwork."The layout of critical care units has evolved significantly, and many newly designed units have decentralized workstations with individual alcoves between patient rooms," Keys said in a statement. "The potential unintended consequences of these unit layouts include increased feelings of isolation and fewer opportunities for collaboration. We will continue to study how the built environment contributes to unit culture and patient outcomes."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter