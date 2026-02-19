Postdischarge Text Messages Boost Pursuit of Public Benefits Assistance

THURSDAY, Feb. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Text messages are more effective than paper referrals to help eligible emergency department patients seek assistance with public benefits applications, according to a study published online Feb. 6 in JAMA Health Forum.Austin S. Kilaru, M.D., from Penn Medicine in Philadelphia, and colleagues assessed whether text messages are more effective than paper referrals in encouraging emergency department patients to seek assistance in applying for unclaimed public benefits. The analysis included 160 patients discharged from the emergency department who were randomly assigned to receive either a series of four automated text messages over 14 days prompting them to contact a benefits navigator telephone line or a paper flyer (control group).The researchers reported that in the intervention group, 20 participants (25 percent) contacted benefits navigators versus none in the control group. Submission of at least one application for public benefits occurred for 11 participants in the intervention group versus none in the control group. "Patients are understandably focused on their medical care while in the emergency department, and information about other programs that could benefit them is not going to be top of mind, especially if it's just another piece of paper on top of their discharge and follow-up instructions, which are commonly also printed papers," Kilaru said in a statement. "But if we text them even one day afterwards, then they have the brain space to look into these helpful resources."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter