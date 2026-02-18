Public Health

Staffing, Scheduling, and Wage Changes Could Reattract Nurses Back to Hospitals

Findings seen among 4,043 RNs who recently left a hospital staff nurse job
Staffing, Scheduling, and Wage Changes Could Reattract Nurses Back to Hospitals
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Nursing
Occupational Health
Hospitals
Health Care Workers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com