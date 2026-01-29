Public Health

U.S. Poison Centers Save $3.1 Billion in Health Spending Annually

Despite societal value, funding for poison centers' essential functions has declined since 2011
abdominal pain child stomach belly
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Institutional
Poisons
Food Poisoning
Overdose
Health Costs
Public Safety

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com