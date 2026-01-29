U.S. Poison Centers Save $3.1 Billion in Health Spending Annually

THURSDAY, Jan. 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. poison centers save money by preventing emergency room visits and hospitalizations, according to Poisoning Prevention, Treatment, and Detection as Public Health Investments, a report released by America's Poison Centers.David Metz, from RAND in Santa Monica, California, and colleagues conducted an independent evaluation of the monetary and societal benefits that U.S. poison centers provide, using survey data from 46 of the 53 accredited U.S. poison centers as well as 12 interviews.The researchers estimated that for every $1 invested in poison center services, communities receive $16.77 in benefits, and across the Poison Center Network, benefits total approximately $3.1 billion each year. The estimated return on investment ranged from approximately $13 to $29 for every $1 spent. These cost-saving benefits resulted from reduced emergency department use, shorter hospital stays, decreased mortality risk, enhanced public health surveillance, and improved patient outcomes. The network also produces harder-to-quantify benefits, including contributions to prevention efforts, emergency preparedness, disaster response, and supporting reassurance for communities and health care providers. From 2011 to 2024, funding for poison centers' essential functions decreased in real dollar terms from $190.0 million to $175.2 million."Our findings demonstrate that the economic and societal value of poison centers is significant," Metz said in a statement. "Poison centers take strain off an already-burdened emergency health system, while saving lives and money."More Information