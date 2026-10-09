Pulmonology

Air Pollution Does Not Impair Benefits of Walking in Reducing COPD Exacerbation Rate

Higher step count and walking duration linked to lower exacerbation rate, with no interaction for air pollutant concentrations
man walking in park
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Air Pollution
Environment
Exercise
Fitness
Walking Exercise
COPD
Environmental Health
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