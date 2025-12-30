Pulmonology

CDC Explores Occurrence of Coal Workers' Pneumoconiosis-Linked Deaths

1,754 decedents in 2020 to 2023 had CWP listed on their death certificate, with highest number of deaths seen among mining industry workers
lungs
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Occupational Health
Respiratory Problems

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com