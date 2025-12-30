CDC Explores Occurrence of Coal Workers' Pneumoconiosis-Linked Deaths

TUESDAY, Dec. 30, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- During 2020 to 2023, 1,754 decedents had coal workers' pneumoconiosis (CWP) listed on their death certificates, according to research published in the Dec. 18 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.Jacek M. Mazurek, from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues conducted an exploratory analysis of National Vital Statistics System multiple cause-of-death data for 2020 to 2023 to describe CWP-associated mortality among U.S. residents aged 15 years and older by industry and occupation.The researchers found that CWP was listed on the death certificate of 1,754 decedents during 2020 to 2023 (age-adjusted CWP-associated death rate, 1.3 per 1 million). Workers in the mining industry had the highest number of CWP-associated deaths by industry group (1,255 deaths). Persons employed in the mining industry had the highest proportionate mortality ratio (PMR), followed by those in the construction and extraction fields (PMRs, 50.0 and 6.2, respectively). Among workers employed in the mining industry, underground mining machine operators had the highest PMR (164.6)."The continuing occurrence of CWP-associated deaths underscores the potential value of a comprehensive prevention program, including control of exposures to coal mine dust, early disease detection, and medical care, and supports potential benefits of ongoing surveillance," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter