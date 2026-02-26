Improving Indoor Environment May Aid Adult Asthma Outcomes

THURSDAY, Feb. 26, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Addressing modifiable household exposures, including indoor smoking, ventilation, and allergens, may help improve outcomes for adults with asthma, according to a study recently published in Atmosphere.Alexander Obeng, from the School of Public Health at Texas A&M University in College Station, and colleagues examined the combined influence of multiple household and environmental determinants on adult asthma morbidity. The analysis included data from 1,596 Texas adults with asthma who completed the Asthma Call-Back Survey between 2019 and 2022.The researchers found that current smoking, lack of bathroom or kitchen ventilation, and absence of air purifier use were consistently associated with higher odds of morbidity. Protective effects were seen for homes without mold, rodents, or furry pets. There were disparities observed in outcomes, with older adults, women, and non-Hispanic Black respondents reporting greater morbidity."Adults spend as much as 90 percent of their time indoors, where the air can actually be dirtier than it is outdoors," Obeng said in a statement. "Adequate environmental changes at home could help adults with asthma manage their condition more effectively."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter