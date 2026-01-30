cough cold lungs respiratory asthma COVID
Adobe Stock
Pulmonology

Lower 25(OH)D Linked to Higher Risk for Respiratory Tract Infection Hospitalization

Serum 25(OH)D <15 nmol/L linked to 33 percent higher hazard ratio for respiratory tract infection hospitalization
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Respiratory Problems
Hospitalization
Vitamin D
logo
www.healthday.com