Pulmonology

New Guideline Details Diagnosis, Treatment of Acute Pulmonary Embolism

Clinical guideline developed by the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology
blood clot venous thromboembolism vte
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Clots
Anticoagulants
Guideline
Artery

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com