Pulmonology

Rapid Practice Points Developed for RSV Vaccines in Adults

Adults aged 75 years or older should receive an RSV protein subunit vaccine; receipt can be considered for those aged 60 to 74 years at increased risk
vaccine
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Vaccines
Guideline
RSV

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com