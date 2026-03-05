Rapid Practice Points Developed for RSV Vaccines in Adults

THURSDAY, March 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- In a clinical guideline issued by the American College of Physicians and published online March 2 in the Annals of Internal Medicine, rapid practice points are presented for receipt of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) protein subunit vaccines among adults.Isabel T.K. Moser, M.D., from the University for Continuing Education Krems in Austria, and colleagues analyzed the efficacy, comparative effectiveness, and harm of RSV vaccines in nonpregnant adults who are not immunocompromised in a review involving seven randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and one nonrandomized study. The researchers found that RSV protein subunit vaccines probably reduce RSV-related hospitalization (vaccine efficacy, 83.3 percent) and severe RSV illness (vaccine efficacy, 94.1 percent) in older adults (60 years and older), but have no effect on all-cause mortality risk. In terms of serious adverse events, the investigators note that they probably do not differ from placebo or no vaccination.Amir Qaseem, M.D., Ph.D., from the American College of Physicians in Philadelphia, and colleagues developed rapid practice points for RSV vaccines in adults aged 18 years and older who are not immunocompromised. According to the practice points, adults aged 75 years or older should receive an RSV protein subunit vaccine. Receipt of an RSV protein subunit vaccine can be considered among adults aged 60 to 74 years who have an increased risk for severe RSV."There is a need for additional RCTs in adults with and without increased risk for severe RSV that evaluate clinical benefits, such as all-cause mortality and RSV-related hospitalization, and harms," Qaseem and colleagues write.Abstract/Full Text - Review (subscription or payment may be required)Abstract/Full Text - Clinical Guideline.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter