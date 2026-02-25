Pulmonology

Umeclidinium-Vilanterol Tied to Better Outcomes Than Other LAMA-LABA Inhalers in Symptomatic COPD

Findings based on comparison to glycopyrrolate-formoterol and tiotropium-olodaterol in patients newly prescribed LAMA-LABA inhalers
asthma inhalers for asthma and COPD patients
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Prescription Drugs
COPD

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com