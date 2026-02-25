Umeclidinium-Vilanterol Tied to Better Outcomes Than Other LAMA-LABA Inhalers in Symptomatic COPD

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Umeclidinium-vilanterol is associated with improved clinical outcomes compared with glycopyrrolate-formoterol and tiotropium-olodaterol in symptomatic patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to a study published online Feb. 23 in JAMA Internal Medicine.Gerard T. Portela, Ph.D., from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and colleagues evaluated the comparative effectiveness and safety of once-daily umeclidinium-vilanterol dry powder inhalers, twice-daily glycopyrrolate-formoterol metered-dosed inhalers, and once-daily tiotropium-olodaterol soft mist inhalers. The analysis included claims data from 55,817 matched pairs (aged 40 years and older) newly treated with long-acting muscarinic antagonist–long-acting β2-agonist (LAMA-LABA) inhalers and continuously enrolled in a large commercial health insurance or Medicare Advantage plan during a 183-day baseline period.The researchers found that umeclidinium-vilanterol was associated with a lower risk for a first moderate or severe COPD exacerbation versus glycopyrrolate-formoterol (hazard ratio [HR], 0.86; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.81 to 0.91; number needed to treat [NNT], 17). Umeclidinium-vilanterol also was associated with a lower risk compared with tiotropium-olodaterol (HR, 0.97; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.94 to 0.99; NNT, 100). Compared with glycopyrrolate-formoterol, tiotropium-olodaterol tended to be associated with a lower risk for a first moderate or severe COPD exacerbation (HR, 0.94; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.89 to 1.00). Across all three groups, the risks for first major adverse cardiovascular event, urinary tract infection, and pneumonia hospitalization were similar."Patients, prescribers, and health systems may consider once-daily umeclidinium-vilanterol dry powder inhalers over alternatives among new users of LAMA-LABA therapy," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter