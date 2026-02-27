Senior Health

2011 to 2023 Saw Rise in Discharges to Hospice After ICU Admission

Simultaneously, short-term mortality remained unchanged
hospital nursing home ICU
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Intensive Care
Hospices
End of Life

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com