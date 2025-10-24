Senior Health

Health Outcomes in Older Women Improved With 4,000 Steps Per Day a Couple Days Per Week

4,000 steps tied to lower mortality and cardiovascular disease risk, while more steps were tied to even better outcomes
exercise
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Exercise
Walking Exercise
Geriatric Care
Cardiovascular

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com