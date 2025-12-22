High Rain From Hurricane Tied to Higher One-Year Mortality in Older Adults

MONDAY, Dec. 22, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to high rain from a hurricane is associated with higher one-year mortality that varies across vulnerable groups of older adults, according to a study published online Dec. 16 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.Sue Anne Bell, Ph.D., from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues examined the association between exposure to high rain and one-year mortality differences across vulnerable subgroups of older adults. The analysis included Medicare claims data from fee-for-service beneficiaries aged 65 years and older in Texas and Louisiana in the year before and after Hurricane Harvey.The researchers found that high rain exposure was significantly associated with greater mortality risk (adjusted hazard ratio [aHR] 1.03). These associations were also seen among those with chronic health conditions, including Alzheimer disease and related dementias (HR, 1.05), diabetes (HR, 1.04), and chronic kidney disease (HR, 1.04), who were exposed to high rain versus those who were unexposed. Higher mortality was also seen among non-Hispanic Black (HR, 1.06) and Hispanic and Latino populations (HR, 1.13)."These findings add to the evidence that disasters don't just cause short-term disruptions," Bell said in a statement. "They expose and magnify the underlying fragilities in our health system. For older adults who rely on consistent care, even a temporary breakdown can have lasting consequences."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter