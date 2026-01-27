Senior Health

Shingles Vaccination May Promote Healthy Aging

Vaccination linked to lower inflammation scores, slower epigenetic, transcriptomic aging, and a lower composite biological aging score
shingles vaccine
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Vaccines
Aging
Shingles

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com