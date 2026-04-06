Skin Health

AAD: Upadacitinib Safe, Effective for Nonsegmental Vitiligo

Benefits include total and facial repigmentation in patients 12 years and older versus placebo
vitiligo
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
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Vitiligo

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