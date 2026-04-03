AAD: Zasocitinib Safe, Effective for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis in Adults

FRIDAY, April 3, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Once-daily oral zasocitinib (TAK-279), an oral tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, provides a durable response in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis (PsO), according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology, held from March 27 to 31 in Denver.Melinda Gooderham, M.D., from the SKiN Centre for Dermatology in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, and colleagues led the Latitude PsO 3001 and 3002 phase 3 studies in which zasocitinib (30 mg once daily) was compared to placebo or apremilast (30 mg twice daily) over 52 (LATITUDE-PsO-3001; 693 patients) or 60 weeks (LATITUDE-PsO-3002; 1,108 patients).The researchers found that at week 16, in both trials, zasocitinib met co-primary end points versus placebo (static Physician Global Assessment [sPGA 0/1]: zasocitinib, 71.4 and 69.2 percent; placebo, 10.7 and 12.6 percent; Psoriasis Area and Severity Index 75 [PASI75]: zasocitinib, 75.7 and 71.4 percent; placebo 12.1 and 12.3 percent). In both trials, zasocitinib also demonstrated superiority over apremilast (sPGA 0/1: apremilast, 32.1 and 29.7 percent; PASI75: apremilast, 37.2 and 33.0 percent). Improvement was seen through week 24. PASI75 superiority was seen as early as week 4 in LATITUDE-PsO-3002 (PASI75: zasocitinib, 16.8 percent; placebo 4.3 percent). At week 24, superiority of zasocitinib over apremilast was seen for PASI90 and PASI100 (PASI90: zasocitinib, 69.0 and 62.7 percent; apremilast, 20.4 and 17.0 percent; PASI100: zasocitinib, 42.3 and 32.1 percent; apremilast 5.1 and 3.3 percent). Laboratory and safety parameters were consistent with previous studies. The most frequent adverse events (≥5 percent) occurring with zasocitinib were upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, and acne."Our phase 3 results demonstrate that highly selective TYK2 inhibition can offer many people with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis the potential for clear or nearly clear skin," Chinwe Ukomadu, M.D., Ph.D., from Takeda Pharmaceuticals, said in a statement. "The positive data also underscore zasocitinib's potential to deliver rapid and durable results with a favorable safety profile consistent with phase 2b studies."The study was funded by Takeda, the manufacturer of zasocitinib.Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter