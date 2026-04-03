Skin Health

AAD: Zasocitinib Safe, Effective for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis in Adults

Phase 3 studies show the highly selective oral tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitor provides rapid, durable skin improvement
psoriasis
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Psoriasis
Medication

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com