Climatic Hazards Linked to Aggravation of Atopic Dermatitis

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 24, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Climatic hazards are likely to aggravate atopic dermatitis (AD), with the impact including direct and indirect effects, according to a review published online Jan. 24 in Allergy.

Sheng-Pei Wang, M.D., M.P.H., from the University of California San Francisco, and colleagues identified 18 studies with evidence for an impact of AD by leveraging an existing framework for 10 climatic hazards related to greenhouse gas emissions.

The researchers found that evidence for aggravation of AD was seen for most climatic hazards, with the impact ranging from direct effects, such as particulate matter-induced AD exacerbations from wildfires, to indirect effects, such as drought-induced food insecurity and migration. Maps were created to compare the past, present, and future projected burden of climatic hazards to the global prevalence of AD. There was a lack of data, especially in regions most likely to experience climatic hazards.

"Our study adds to the research on climate change by providing clarity about the extent of research on climatic hazards and AD, including the research gaps and lack of evidence in the locations most impacted now and projected to be most impacted in the future," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical, dermatological, and other industries.

Abstract/Full Text