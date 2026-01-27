Skin Health

Deep Learning Ensemble Shows Potential for Identifying Melanoma

Ensemble integrating three architectures achieved area under the curve of 0.9208, outperforming individual models
melanoma
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Screening
Skin Cancer
Artificial Intelligence
melanoma
Deep Learning Model

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com