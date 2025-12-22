Skin Health

Iron Deficiency Without Anemia Common With Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis

Furthermore, iron deficiency is associated with higher clinical burden
eczema atopic dermatitis rash
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Nutrition
Eczema
Atopic Dermatitis
Biomarkers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com