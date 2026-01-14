Metabolic Bariatric Surgery Tied to Improvement in Psoriasis Outcomes

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Metabolic bariatric surgery (MBS) is associated with improved outcomes in patients with psoriasis, according to a review published online Jan. 12 in BMC Surgery.Dimitrios Kehagias, M.D., Ph.D., from the Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the United Kingdom, and colleagues reviewed the current evidence on psoriasis outcomes following MBS. Six studies with 447 patients were included; demographic data were available for 159.The researchers found the pooled body mass index reduction was 11.0 ± 3.3 kg/m2. Baseline therapies included systemic, topical, and phototherapy in 53, 44, and 5 percent of patients, respectively. Systemic therapy reduced to 34 percent after surgery, topical reduced to 39 percent, and no treatment was required by 29 percent. There was a decrease in the Dermatology Life Quality Index, from 14.9 to 5.0; the percentage of affected body surface area decreased from 5.7 to 1.7; the Psoriasis Area Severity Index decreased from 3.6 to 1.2; and there was a reduction in nail involvement from 43.8 to 21.9 percent. Improvement or remission of psoriasis was demonstrated by 69.5 percent of individuals, which was mainly defined by reduced or discontinued treatment. In 80 percent of gastric bypass cases and 10 percent after nonbypass surgery, there was improvement or remission. Greater excess weight loss, older age, Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, and absence of family history of psoriasis were factors related to improved clinical response."Preliminary findings suggest a positive association between MBS and psoriasis outcomes, supporting the need for well-designed, large, prospective, controlled studies to provide definitive evidence," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter