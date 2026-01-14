Skin Health

Metabolic Bariatric Surgery Tied to Improvement in Psoriasis Outcomes

69.5 percent of patients demonstrated improvement or remission of psoriasis after metabolic bariatric surgery for obesity
psoriasis
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Psoriasis
Bariatric Surgery

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com