Skin Health

Roflumilast Cream Has Long-Term Safety, Efficacy in Young Children

Atopic dermatitis signs/symptoms continued to improve at treatment week 56 among children aged 2 to 5 years
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prescription Drugs
Eczema
Atopic Dermatitis
Children

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