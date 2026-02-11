Staged Approach Suggested for Patient Decision Aid in Atopic Dermatitis

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A staged approach for a patient decision aid (PDA) can help to deliver complex information in a patient-centered manner and facilitate shared decision-making in adults with atopic dermatitis (AD), according to a study published online Feb. 11 in JAMA Dermatology.Robyn Okereke, M.D., from the Oregon Health & Sciences University in Portland, and colleagues developed a PDA that assists adults with moderate-to-severe AD in selecting systemic treatment options in a qualitative study. A systematic approach was used in the development process, following designated stages of scoping and design, prototype development, alpha testing, beta testing, and finalization. For all stages of development except beta testing, a steering group was used. The steering groups included 10 adult patients with moderate-to-severe AD and six dermatology clinicians for prototype development, eight patients and five clinicians for alpha testing, and five patients and two clinicians for finalization of the PDA; beta testing included eight new patients and six clinicians.The researchers found that transparent and organized visual formatting, simplified language, and focused content themes, such as efficacy, dosing frequency, route of administration, relevant adverse effects, and relative costs were valued by patients. Laboratory monitoring, efficacy, and adverse effect data were prioritized by dermatology clinicians. Simplicity was preferred by patients, while an emphasis on details was preferred by clinicians. A staged approach to balance these preferences was used for the finalized International Patient Decision Aid Standards Collaboration-adherent PDA."This study supports that a staged approach may effectively deliver complex treatment information in a patient-centered way, facilitating shared decision-making in adult patients with AD," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter