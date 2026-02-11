Skin Health

Staged Approach Suggested for Patient Decision Aid in Atopic Dermatitis

Patients prefer simplicity, while clinicians prefer an emphasis on details; staged approach balances these preferences
sensitive skin rash
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Eczema
Atopic Dermatitis

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com