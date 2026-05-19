Text Messages Aid in Reducing Cardiovascular Risk in Adults With Psoriasis

TUESDAY, May 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A text-messaging intervention can improve patient activation and cardiovascular risk behaviors in adults with psoriasis, according to a study published online May 13 in JAMA Dermatology.Annika Smith, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., from the University of Sydney, and colleagues evaluated the effectiveness of a text-messaging intervention in improving patient activation and cardiovascular risk factors. The analysis included 111 adults with psoriasis randomly assigned to a six-month text-messaging intervention versus standard care. Patients in the intervention group received four semipersonalized text messages per week for 24 weeks. The messages targeted diet, physical activity, smoking cessation, weight management, medication adherence, and cardiovascular and psoriasis education.The researchers found a statistically significant improvement in patient activation at six months in the intervention arm versus the usual care arm (adjusted mean difference, 10.8 points). There were also statistically significant improvements seen in Mediterranean diet adherence (adjusted mean difference, 1.7), medication adherence (adjusted mean difference, 1.6), and psoriasis-CVD knowledge (adjusted mean difference, 6.6). There was an increase in minutes per week of physical activity (adjusted mean difference, 127.9), while body mass index decreased (adjusted mean difference, −1.0). The groups were similar with respect to lipid parameters, hemoglobin A1c, smoking behavior, dermatology-specific quality of life, and psoriasis severity."In this randomized clinical trial, a text-messaging intervention improved patient activation and cardiovascular risk behaviors in adults with psoriasis," the authors write. "While biomarker changes were modest or not statistically significant, findings support digital tools as an adjunct to cardiovascular risk in dermatology care."This investigator-initiated study was supported by a grant from Sun Pharma.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter