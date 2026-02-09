Stroke

Adherence to Mediterranean Diet Linked to Lower Stroke Risk in Women

Lower risks for all stroke, ischemic, and hemorrhagic subtypes seen for Med diet scores of 6 to 9 versus 0 to 2
mediterranean diet salad food nutrition low-carb
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Stroke
Women's Health
Mediterranean Diet

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com