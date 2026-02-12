American Stroke Association, Feb. 4-6

The annual International Stroke Conference of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association was held from Feb. 4 to 6 in New Orleans and drew participants from around the world, including cerebrovascular research and practice experts. The conference featured presentations emphasizing basic, clinical, and translational medicine and provided insight into the prevention, management, and treatment of stroke.According to the American Stroke Association, this meeting "brings together the full spectrum of cerebrovascular research -- from bench to bedside and beyond. It’s a meeting built for momentum, giving you insights you can apply directly to your work in clinical practice, research, education, and innovation."ASA: IV Tenecteplase Beneficial at 4.5 to 24 Hours After Non-Large Vessel Occlusion Ischemic StrokeTUESDAY, Feb. 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with non-large vessel occlusion acute ischemic stroke and salvageable brain tissue, intravenous tenecteplase administered 4.5 to 24 hours after stroke onset is associated with a higher likelihood of excellent functional outcome at 90 days, according to a study published online Feb. 5 in the Journal of the American Medical Association to coincide with the annual American Stroke Association International Stroke Conference, held from Feb. 4 to 6 in New Orleans.Read Full TextASA: More Social Constraints Tied to Poorer Long-Term Stroke OutcomesMONDAY, Feb. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Expressing one's thoughts and feelings following a stroke may be important to achieving good poststroke outcomes, according to a study scheduled to be presented at the annual American Stroke Association International Stroke Conference, held from Feb. 4 to 6 in New Orleans.Read Full TextASA: White Matter Hyperintensity Burden Tied to Future Decline in Older Adults' Driving AbilityMONDAY, Feb. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- White matter hyperintensity burden predicts functional decline in real-world driving among older adults, according to a study scheduled to be presented at the annual American Stroke Association International Stroke Conference, held from Feb. 4 to 6 in New Orleans.Read Full TextASA: Ischemic Stroke History Doubles Risk for Recurrent Ischemic Stroke While Pregnant or Early PostpartumMONDAY, Feb. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Women with a previous history of ischemic stroke have doubled odds of having another ischemic stroke during pregnancy or early postpartum, according to a study scheduled to be presented at the annual American Stroke Association International Stroke Conference, held from Feb. 4 to 6 in New Orleans.Read Full TextASA: Electromagnetic Network-Targeted Field Therapy Cuts Disability After Ischemic StrokeTHURSDAY, Jan. 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients after ischemic stroke, extremely low-frequency, low-intensity electromagnetic field brain stimulation (electromagnetic network-targeted field therapy) reduces disability, according to a study scheduled to be presented at the annual American Stroke Association International Stroke Conference, held from Feb. 4 to 6 in New Orleans.Read Full TextASA: Stroke Risk Not Increased for Patients With Cervical Artery Dissection With DA in First 180 DaysTHURSDAY, Jan. 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- About one in five patients with cervical artery dissection have dissecting aneurysm, but they do not have an increased risk for subsequent ischemic stroke, according to a study scheduled to be presented at the annual American Stroke Association International Stroke Conference, held from Feb. 4 to 6 in New Orleans.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter