ASA: Electromagnetic Network-Targeted Field Therapy Cuts Disability After Ischemic Stroke

Freedom from disability at 90 days higher with active than sham ENTF therapy; no device- or procedure-related serious adverse events reported
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
