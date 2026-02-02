ASA: More Social Constraints Tied to Poorer Long-Term Stroke Outcomes

MONDAY, Feb. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Expressing one's thoughts and feelings following a stroke may be important to achieving good poststroke outcomes, according to a study scheduled to be presented at the annual American Stroke Association International Stroke Conference, held from Feb. 4 to 6 in New Orleans.Alison Holman, Ph.D., from the University of California at Irvine, and colleagues examined whether early poststroke "social constraints" on sharing predict loneliness and functional and cognitive disability one year poststroke. The analysis included 763 adults with a new stroke participating in the multisite Stroke, sTress, RehabilitatiON, and Genetics, or STRONG, study.The researchers found that when controlling for age, gender, acute National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale (NIHSS) score, and acute stress, higher 90-day social constraints were associated with higher one-year loneliness (β = 0.27). Additionally, higher 90-day social constraints were a strong predictor of poorer one-year modified Rankin Scale scores (β = 0.21). Acute NIHSS score also predicted one-year modified Rankin Scale scores (β = 0.19). Furthermore, social constraints predicted poorer one-year Telephone Montreal Cognitive Assessment scores (β = −0.18)."When trying to cope with major stress and trauma, a lot of people benefit from having a supportive social environment where they can talk about what they are going through," Holman said in a statement. "However, when stroke survivors feel uncomfortable sharing their thoughts/feelings because they think talking about it will make others uncomfortable or that others won't want to hear their concerns, these constraints on sharing can be harmful for their health."One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical and medical technology industries.Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter