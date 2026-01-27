Stroke

Longer Door-in-Door-Out Times Linked to Lower Rates of Endovascular Therapy

Findings seen in patients with acute ischemic stroke who require transfer to hospitals for endovascular therapy evaluation
emt emergency stroke hospital accident injury
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Neurology
Emergencies
Stroke
Hospitals

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com