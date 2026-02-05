Stroke

Missed Diagnostic Opportunities Identified in Pregnancy-Related Stroke

27 percent had MDO; failure to recognize symptoms and omission of appropriate neuroimaging studies were contributory factors
pregnancy
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Pregnancy
Headaches
Pregnancy Risks
Stroke
Postpartum

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com