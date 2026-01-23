Stroke

Risk for Subsequent Cardiovascular Events Higher After Maternal Ischemic Stroke

Overall mortality was higher in patients with maternal IS, but only in first year; more comorbidities seen with maternal IS
pregnant pregnancy birth
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Pregnancy
Depression
Stroke
Mortality
Heart Disease
Pregnancy Complications
Cardiovascular

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com