Weight Loss

Bariatric Surgery Tied to Improvement in Performing Household Tasks

Improvements seen as early as the first year and are sustained over 20 years with maintained weight loss
Bariatric Surgery Tied to Improvement in Performing Household Tasks
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Weight Loss Surgery
Weight Loss
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Bariatric Surgery
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