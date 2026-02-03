Weight Loss

Hormone Therapy Boosts Weight Loss on Tirzepatide for Postmenopausal Women

Additional benefits seen for diastolic blood pressure and concentrations of triglycerides and aspartate aminotransferase
woman weight scale
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Weight Loss
Menopause
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Zepbound (tirzepatide)
Mounjaro (tirzepatide)
GLP-1 Medications
Cardiometabolic

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com