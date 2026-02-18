Weight Loss

Intermittent Fasting Seems to Have Little to No Effect for Adults With Overweight, Obesity

Review shows little to no difference in weight loss, quality of life compared with regular dietary advice or no intervention, waiting list
Hands holding knife and fork above alarm clock on white plate on blue background. Intermittent fasting, Ketogenic dieting, weight loss, meal plan and healthy food concept
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Obesity
Weight Loss
Overweight
Fasting Diets

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com