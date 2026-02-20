Weight Loss

Satisfaction With Semaglutide Driven by Effective Weight Loss

Greater willingness to continue treatment seen with effective weight loss, even when accompanied by gastrointestinal side effects
Woman stands on the scales. Measuring tape. Weight loss
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Side Effects
Weight Loss
Ozempic

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com