Weight Loss

Smartwatches Significantly Overestimate How Many Calories Are Burned

Estimates become more inaccurate with increasing body fat
Elderly person using smart watch
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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