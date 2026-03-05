Weight Loss

Weight Regain Seen After Cessation of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists in Adults With Overweight, Obesity

60 percent of weight lost during treatment was regained one year after cessation
weight glp1 Ozempic
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Weight Gain
Weight Loss
GLP1 Receptor Agonists

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com