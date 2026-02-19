Capacitive-Resistive Monopolar Radiofrequency Appears Safe, Effective for Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause

THURSDAY, Feb. 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Capacitive-resistive monopolar radiofrequency significantly improved sexual function and vaginal health in women with genitourinary syndrome of menopause, according to a study published online Feb. 10 in Menopause.Claudia Quezada-Bascuñán, P.T., from the University of Castilla-La Mancha in Toledo, Spain, and colleagues evaluated the efficacy of nonablative capacitive-resistive monopolar radiofrequency on sexual function and vaginal health in postmenopausal women. The analysis included women with genitourinary syndrome of menopause randomly assigned to six weekly sessions of capacitive-resistive monopolar radiofrequency (32 women) or sham treatment (30 women).The researchers found that the intervention group showed significantly greater improvements in the Female Sexual Function Index (FSFI) at posttreatment and at the 12-week follow-up (mean changes, 5.86 versus 1.33 at posttreatment and 4.41 versus −0.41 at 12 weeks). Similar trends were seen for the Vaginal Health Index (VHI; mean changes, 4.75 versus −0.03 at posttreatment and 6.90 versus −0.66 at follow-up). For the FSFI, the effect sizes were moderate to large (Cohen's d >0.77), and the effect sizes were large for the VHI (d >3.49). There were no significant changes in estrogenic status. No adverse events were reported."This small study provides preliminary evidence on the effectiveness of nonablative radiofrequency on vaginal health and sexual function in postmenopausal women," Stephanie Faubion, M.D., medical director for The Menopause Society, said in a statement. "Additional studies in larger and more diverse cohorts with multidimensional outcome assessments and longer-term follow-up are needed to confirm clinical applicability."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter