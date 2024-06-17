Chronic Kidney Disease Tied to Tooth Loss After Menopause

MONDAY, June 17, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- In postmenopausal women, chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be associated with tooth loss, according to a study published online June 11 in Menopause.

Na-Yeong Kim, from the Chonnam National University School of Dentistry in Gwangju, South Korea, and colleagues evaluated the association between CKD and tooth loss in postmenopausal women. The analysis included 64,971 participants (aged 40 to 79 years) participating in the Korean National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2010 to 2018).

The researchers found that after adjusting for covariates, CKD and estimated glomerular filtration rate were significantly associated with having ≥20 teeth (PT20; CKD: odds ratio, 1.41; estimated glomerular filtration rate [10 mL/min/1.73 m2]: odds ratio, 0.90). The association between CKD and PT20 was significant in postmenopausal women aged 66 to 79 years (odds ratio, 1.45). The proportion of patients with hypertension, diabetes, and CKD was significantly higher among non-PT20 participants, with the prevalence of CKD approximately three times higher in the non-PT20 group compared with the PT20 group.

"This study highlights the known link between chronic kidney disease and bone metabolism. Increased attention to oral and bone health is warranted in postmenopausal women with chronic kidney disease, in addition to meticulous efforts aimed at preserving kidney function," Stephanie Faubion, M.D., medical director of The Menopause Society, said in a statement. "Conversely, oral health is a window to overall health, and good oral hygiene is important for women of all ages."

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)