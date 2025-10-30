Women's Health

Following MVPA Guidelines Provides Greater CHD Benefit for Women Than Men

CHD risk reduction of 30 percent reported with 250 minutes/week of MVPA for women, while men need 530 minutes/week for same benefits
Woman walking up stairs, exercise snacks
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Exercise
Women's Health
Cardiovascular

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com