Following MVPA Guidelines Provides Greater CHD Benefit for Women Than Men

THURSDAY, Oct. 30, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Women following moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) guidelines have greater benefit in terms of reduction in the risk for coronary heart disease (CHD) than men, according to a study published online Oct. 27 in Nature Cardiovascular Research.Jiajin Chen, from Xiamen Cardiovascular Hospital of Xiamen University in China, and colleagues examined the accelerometer-measured MVPA for 80,243 CHD-free participants to assess the incidence of CHD and evaluated all-cause mortality among 5,169 patients with CHD.The researchers found that guideline adherence was associated with a 22 and 17 percent lower CHD risk in women and men, respectively, compared with nonadherence. Women achieved a CHD risk reduction of 30 percent with 250 minutes/week MVPA; for comparable benefits, men required 530 minutes/week. Active women with CHD experienced greater mortality risk reduction than men with CHD (hazard ratio, 0.30 versus 0.81). When analyzing guideline-adhering days, similar sex differences were observed."Our findings might provide insights into sex-specific tailored management in the prevention of CHD incidence and mortality and advanced precision prevention using wearable devices, and have potential to bridge the 'gender gap' by encouraging female individuals to engage in [physical activity]," the authors write.