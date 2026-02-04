Gap Exists Between Expectations, Experience in Perimenopause

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- There is a gap between what perimenopause symptoms women expect and what they experience, according to a study published online Jan. 28 in Menopause.Mary S. Hedges, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, and colleagues used data from the Flo app to assess global knowledge and symptom experiences related to perimenopause. The analysis included data from 17,494 women from 158 countries.The researchers found that commonly recognized perimenopause symptoms included hot flashes (71 percent), sleep problems (68 percent), and weight gain (65 percent). Among all participants aged 35 years and older (12,681 women), the most common self-reported symptoms were fatigue (83 percent), physical and mental exhaustion (83 percent), irritability (80 percent), depressive mood (77 percent), sleep problems (76 percent), digestive issues (76 percent), and anxiety (75 percent). A similar pattern but higher symptom burden was seen among women who self-reported being in perimenopause. There was significant international variation in perimenopause symptom knowledge and symptoms."This study shines a light on how little we still understand about perimenopause and how much it affects people's daily lives," Hedges said in a statement.One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry, and several have ties to Flo Health.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter