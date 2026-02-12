Hormone Therapy Initiation After Age 65 Years Tied to Higher Risk for Cancer, Vascular Events

THURSDAY, Feb. 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Initiation of hormone therapy (HT) after age 65 years is tied to significantly increased risks for cancer and vascular events, according to a study published online Feb. 3 in Menopause.Alon Carney, M.D., from Clalit Health Services in Beer-Sheva, Israel, and colleagues evaluated health outcomes of women taking HT at age 65 years and older, especially those initiating therapy at older than 65 years versus younger users and nonusers. The analysis included 83,147 women aged 50 years and older.The researchers found that HT use was associated with increased risks for several malignancies, including both hormone-sensitive and non-hormone-sensitive cancers. For women initiating HT at 50 to 65 years, prevalence was lower for ischemic heart disease/myocardial infarction (3.6 versus 9.2 percent) but higher for hypertension (11.0 versus 6.2 percent). Initiation of HT at 65 years or older was associated with increased risks for any cancer (hazard ratio [HR], 2.216) and cerebrovascular accidents (HR, 2.695). Also among women initiating HT at 50 to 65 years, hazards were markedly elevated for cerebrovascular accidents (HR, 16.692), cancer (HR, 8.490), and ischemic heart disease/myocardial infarction (HR, 9.169) in an adjusted analysis."Although these findings are limited by a lack of information about the formulation (including concomitant use of a progestogen), dose, and route of administration of hormone therapy used and subject to the usual limitations of an observational study, the study authors reinforce current recommendations for a personalized approach to hormone therapy use with regular reassessment of risks and benefits for women as they age," Stephanie Faubion, M.D., medical director for The Menopause Society, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter