Lower Mortality Tied to Consistent Adherence to Exercise in Midlife

TUESDAY, March 31, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Women who consistently meet physical activity guidelines throughout midlife have a reduced risk for all-cause mortality, according to a study published online March 26 in PLOS Medicine.Binh Nguyen, Ph.D., from The University of Sydney, and colleagues compared physical activity patterns over 15 years in relation to mortality from all-causes, cardiovascular disease (CVD), and cancer in middle-aged Australian women in a target trial framework used to emulate a randomized controlled trial. Data were obtained from 11,169 women in the Australian Longitudinal Study on Women's Health. Consistent adherence to World Health Organization moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) recommendations (at least 150 minutes/week, starting at age 50 to 55 years) over 15 years and starting to meet recommendations at age 55, 60, or 65 years were compared to nonadherence to recommendations during the 15-year exposure period.The researchers found a protective effect for all-cause mortality when comparing consistent adherence to MVPA recommendations with consistent nonadherence (risk ratio, 0.50; risk difference, −5.2 percent). More uncertain and less conclusive findings were seen for CVD and cancer mortality and for an effect of starting to meet the recommendations later on."Staying active throughout midlife can make a real difference for women's long-term health. Our study shows that maintaining recommended levels of physical activity over multiple years helps protect against early death," Nguyen said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter