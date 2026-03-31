Women's Health

Lower Mortality Tied to Consistent Adherence to Exercise in Midlife

Protective effect on all-cause mortality reported with consistent MVPA adherence compared with consistent nonadherence
An Elderly Woman Exercising
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Women's Health
Mortality
Middle Age
Physical Activity

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com