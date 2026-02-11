Women's Health

Only a Minority of Patients Prefer At-Home Sampling for Cervical Cancer Screening

At-home sampling preferred by marginalized populations, including those who do not trust the health care system
obgyn gynecologist gynecology
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Cervical Cancer
Women's Health
Pap Smears
Cancer Screenings

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com