Women's Health

Substantial Uptick Seen in Private Equity-Affiliated Fertility Clinics Since 2013

These private equity-affiliated clinics performed more than half of all in vitro fertilization cycles in the United States in 2023
Embryologists with liquid Nitrogen bank containing sperm and eggs samples. High tech laboratory equipment used in the in vitro fertilization process. IVF treatment. Artificial insemination clinic
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Infertility
Health Business
Fertility
IVF

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com