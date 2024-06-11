5 Functional Strength Training Moves to Help Improve Your Everyday Well-Being

Without stepping foot inside a gym, you still do some sort of physical activity every day (yes, even if you spend your workweek sitting behind a desk). This can include activities such as bringing groceries in from the car, climbing stairs, walking from the parking lot to your office, running errands and playing with your kids.

These everyday activities might seem small, but they can still leave you feeling tired and out of breath. Enter: functional strength training.

Adults should perform strength training exercises at least 2 days a week, according to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Functional strength training specifically can help keep your body strong and help you go about your life with more ease and stability (think: carrying more groceries in from the car in one go, climbing the stairs to your apartment without feeling winded or picking your kids up without back pain).

If you’re not sure where to start, the beginner-friendly at-home workout below can help.

For some functional strength training ideas, we spoke with TJ Mentus, certified personal trainer and Garage Gym Reviews expert panelist. Here, he shares his top 5 functional strength training exercises.