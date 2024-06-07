5 Great Cardio Workouts You Can Do at Home

You might have heard that doing cardio, or aerobic, exercise is one of the best ways to keep your heart, lungs and cardiovascular system healthy and strong.

Yet finding the time for the gym or even a trip to the local park can be a challenge when work and home responsibilities start to add up.

The good news? There’s a growing list of exercises that are now considered to be "good cardio." The better news? A number of these are at-home cardio workouts that you can do in the comfort of your living space.

Here are five cardio workouts at home that can help you meet those guidelines, plus they’re affordable, require no travel time and might even help you check a few items off your weekly "to-do" chores list.