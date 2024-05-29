Exercise and Menopause: What a Personal Trainer Wants You to Know

When a woman permanently stops getting her period, she has reached menopause, which is often called the "change of life." This ends a woman's ability to give birth to children, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Menopause comes with various challenges, from hot flashes to moodiness, muscle loss and weight gain. To shed light on the importance of exercise during menopause, a personal trainer offers insights on the types of exercises that can help you stay strong and healthy.